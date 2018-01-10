Madera police need your help finding this man

Madera police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old resident who is missing.
Michael Van Gelderen was last seen at his home near North Schnoor Street and Dutra Way about noon Tuesday.
Police believe he may be riding his bicycle around the city or Madera County.
Van Gelderen takes medication but left it at his home. He may be disoriented or lost, police said in a Facebook post.
If anyone has information on Van Gelderen’s whereabouts, police ask you contact them at 559-675-4220.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix
