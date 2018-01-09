Man dies after leg is severed in power pole crash

More Videos 1:23 Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser Pause 0:57 Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 0:52 Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno 1:01 Lost headstone found in Fresno County canal returned to family 0:29 Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 2:20 His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 0:42 Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 1:34 Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 1:28 'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno A man was killed Tuesday night after he crashed his car into a power pole in southeast Fresno, crushing the vehicle and severing his leg. A man was killed Tuesday night after he crashed his car into a power pole in southeast Fresno, crushing the vehicle and severing his leg. Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado The Fresno Bee

