  • Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno

    A man was killed Tuesday night after he crashed his car into a power pole in southeast Fresno, crushing the vehicle and severing his leg.

Local

Man dies after leg is severed in power pole crash

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

January 09, 2018 10:05 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

A man was killed Tuesday night after he crashed his car into a power pole in southeast Fresno, crushing the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. David Salcido said the driver’s leg was severed from his torso. The man was southbound on Chestnut Avenue, just south of Annadale Avenue about 8:20 p.m. when his gray Honda Civic veered into the west edge of the road and struck a power pole, Salcido said.

It’s unknown exactly how fast the driver was going, but “as you can see by the damage to the vehicle, he was traveling at a very high rate of speed,” Salcido said.

The demolished Honda Civic was wrapped around the power pole, Salcido said, and knocked power out in the area. A Pacific Gas and Electric truck was at the scene to assess damage to power poles.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. Salcido said the victim was unconscious when he was first taken to the hospital, but the CHP later reported he had died. A coroner was called to investigate.

Fresno firefighters helped to remove the man from the vehicle following the crash. An early investigation of the crash did not determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The man’s identity was not available.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

