The San Joaquin College of Law in Clovis will lease the neighboring senior center and convert it into a law library.
The San Joaquin College of Law in Clovis will lease the neighboring senior center and convert it into a law library. THE FRESNO BEE
The San Joaquin College of Law in Clovis will lease the neighboring senior center and convert it into a law library. THE FRESNO BEE

Local

San Joaquin College of Law to lease senior center for new law library

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

January 09, 2018 05:38 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The San Joaquin College of Law in Clovis will lease the neighboring senior activity center owned by the city of Clovis to convert into a law library.

The Clovis City Council voted unanimously Monday to lease the 11,578-square-foot senior activity center to the school for $90,000 a year for 20 years. After that, the college can buy the building for $1.

The school will renovate the building for a law library, study rooms and a classroom, said law school dean Jan Pearson. “It’s perfectly laid out for a library,” she said.

The school can occupy the building at the end of 2019 after the city builds a new senior center about a block and a half away, the city said. The $1.8 million in lease revenues will help finance the senior center project.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley

    Showers sweep into Clovis delivering much needed rainfall on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 0:57

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley
Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life 1:34

Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life
Lost headstone found in Fresno County canal returned to family 1:01

Lost headstone found in Fresno County canal returned to family

View More Video