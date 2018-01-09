San Joaquin College of Law to lease senior center for new law library

The San Joaquin College of Law in Clovis will lease the neighboring senior activity center owned by the city of Clovis to convert into a law library.
The Clovis City Council voted unanimously Monday to lease the 11,578-square-foot senior activity center to the school for $90,000 a year for 20 years. After that, the college can buy the building for $1.
The school will renovate the building for a law library, study rooms and a classroom, said law school dean Jan Pearson. “It’s perfectly laid out for a library,” she said.
The school can occupy the building at the end of 2019 after the city builds a new senior center about a block and a half away, the city said. The $1.8 million in lease revenues will help finance the senior center project.
