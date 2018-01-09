Power outage plunges Fresno County offices into darkness, but supervisors meet anyway

More Videos 0:57 Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley Pause 1:34 Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:52 Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 2:13 Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air 1:01 Lost headstone found in Fresno County canal returned to family 2:14 Fresno State anti-abortion group had its sidewalk messages erased 2:20 His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 1:18 Fresno Pacific swimmers working out when excess chlorine accidentally released into pool 0:42 Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fresno County supervisors meet in near-total darkness due to power outage A power outage at the Fresno County Hall of Records in downtown Fresno closed several offices and plunged a Board of Supervisors meeting into darkness. Presentation to outgoing board chairman Brian Pacheco goes forward anyway. A power outage at the Fresno County Hall of Records in downtown Fresno closed several offices and plunged a Board of Supervisors meeting into darkness. Presentation to outgoing board chairman Brian Pacheco goes forward anyway.

A power outage at the Fresno County Hall of Records in downtown Fresno closed several offices and plunged a Board of Supervisors meeting into darkness. Presentation to outgoing board chairman Brian Pacheco goes forward anyway.