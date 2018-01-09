Comcast is speeding up its internet connections. Make sure your modem is compatible

Need more speed to surf the web or stream your favorite movie?
Comcast is increasing internet speed for California customers this month at no additional cost. The speed boost varies by subscription, but most people will see an increase of 50 megabits per second, the company announced Tuesday.
That means customers on the Performance Pro plan will jump to 150 mbps from 100, allowing you to download a 5-gigabyte movie in 4.6 minutes. Those on Blast! Pro will go to 250 mbps from 200, cutting a movie download time in half.
Never miss a local story.
But you have to do a little bit of work to get the new speed.
Customers must restart their modems when notified by Comcast that the new speed is available. The company started mailing letters and emails last week, a spokeswoman said. Customers who lease modems may have to upgrade to a new one. Those customers also will be notified and can trade the old modem for a new one for no charge.
Do you own a modem? You need a DOCSIS 3.0 model to receive the enhanced speeds. Check the Comcast list of approved devices http://mydeviceinfo.comcast.net/.
Comcast has increased speeds 18 times in the last 17 years to meet consumer demand and to keep up with changing technology, the company said.
“We are committed to delivering a superior online experience along with the latest and greatest technology and boosting speeds is a testament to that,” John Gauder, regional vice president for Comcast California, said in a news release.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments