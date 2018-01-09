Comcast is speeding up its internet connections. Make sure your modem is compatible

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser

A family movie night at River Park's Edwards Theaters is interrupted Friday after a group of girls get ready to fight with the lead-up caught on video. One girl, who isn't clearly shown in the video, switches on a Taser gun and is eventually arrested by Fresno police. Security at River Park arrived at the scene fairly early and prevent the buildup from turning into a full-on brawl. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee