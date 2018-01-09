Role of the U.S. Supreme Court to be explored at One Day University

How the U.S. Supreme Court has become one of the greatest influences in American government is a topic that will be explored in the latest One Day University, a program that brings top scholars to Fresno for a series of special lectures.
The next One Day U will be held March 3 at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Fresno. The Bee sponsors the event, which begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 1:15 p.m.
Among the scholars participating will be Alison Gash, a political science professor at the University of Oregon. She will speak about “The Supreme Court: What’s next and why it matters.” Gash will chart how the court grew from a humble beginning into one of the most powerful forces in today’s political environment.
How the 1960s shaped today’s politics will be discussed by Leonard Steinhorn, a communication professor at American University.
Never miss a local story.
Rounding out the program will be Jennifer Keene, a history professor at Chapman University. She will discuss “World War I: What really happened, and why it matters now.”
Registration is now available for $149 per person. Go online to https://www.onedayu.com/events/detail/699 to sign up.
Comments