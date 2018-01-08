Maximillian L. Schweitzer, who goes by “Max,” 41, has been missing since Jan. 4 when his rental car was reported overdue. The car was found in Yosemite National Park.
His rental car was overdue. It was found in Yosemite National Park, but he’s missing

By BoNhia Lee

January 08, 2018 02:35 PM

Yosemite National Park officials are looking for a missing 41-year-old man whose rental car was reported overdue.

A search for Maximillian L. Schweitzer, who goes by “Max,” started Jan. 4 when his rental vehicle was found at Camp 4, near Yosemite Valley Lodge.

Schweitzer is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. Officials do not know what he was wearing or where he was traveling.

Park officials were not immediately available for comment. If you have information about Schweitzer, call 209-379-1992.

BoNhia Lee

