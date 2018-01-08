First flu-related death of season in Fresno County reported

Fresno County has recorded its first influenza-related death of the season. It’s the season’s third flu-related death in the central San Joaquin Valley.
Fresno County Department of Public Health officials would say only that the person was under the age of 65. It’s unclear if the person received a flu vaccination. Last week, two women, also under age 65, died from influenza-related infections in Tulare County.
Nationwide, there have been 63 influenza-related deaths of people between ages 18-64 and eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths (up to age 17). Those deaths occurred between Oct. 1, 2017 and Dec. 9, 2017.
“This tragic, untimely death reminds us that we all must take action to prevent infection with influenza. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect our community. Vaccinate,” says Dr. Ken Bird, Fresno County health officer.
Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness. Serious outcomes of flu infection can result in hospitalization or death. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk for serious complications. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.
Health officials are encouraging everyone over the age of 6 months to get vaccinated regardless of age or health status. Fresno County residents with insurance coverage should contact their health care provider regarding flu vaccination availability. Vaccines may also be available at physician offices, clinics, pharmacies, and at special flu vaccination events promoted in retail stores.
The Fresno County health department has flu vaccine available for those who qualify. There will be no cost for the flu vaccine this season.
For more information regarding seasonal influenza, please contact the Immunization Program at 559-600-3550 or visit fcdph.org/flu.
