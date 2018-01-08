First flu-related death of season in Fresno County reported

More Videos

Downtown Fresno barbershop owner gives back to the community with free haircuts 1:41

Downtown Fresno barbershop owner gives back to the community with free haircuts

Pause
His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 2:20

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air 2:13

Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture 1:13

Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture

Accident at HSR construction site injures two 0:41

Accident at HSR construction site injures two

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 2:41

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

  • How to prevent spreading the flu

    This video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made for college students shows actions everyone can take to help protect against contracting the flu or giving it to others.

This video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made for college students shows actions everyone can take to help protect against contracting the flu or giving it to others. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
This video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made for college students shows actions everyone can take to help protect against contracting the flu or giving it to others. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Local

First flu-related death of season in Fresno County reported

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

January 08, 2018 10:47 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

Fresno County has recorded its first influenza-related death of the season. It’s the season’s third flu-related death in the central San Joaquin Valley.

Fresno County Department of Public Health officials would say only that the person was under the age of 65. It’s unclear if the person received a flu vaccination. Last week, two women, also under age 65, died from influenza-related infections in Tulare County.

Nationwide, there have been 63 influenza-related deaths of people between ages 18-64 and eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths (up to age 17). Those deaths occurred between Oct. 1, 2017 and Dec. 9, 2017.

“This tragic, untimely death reminds us that we all must take action to prevent infection with influenza. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect our community. Vaccinate,” says Dr. Ken Bird, Fresno County health officer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

flu activity map national
A map depicts the estimated activity of influenza-like illnesses in each state nationwide. The highest levels are indicated in red and orange, moderate levels in yellow, low levels in pale green, and minimal levels in dark green.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC FluView web page

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness. Serious outcomes of flu infection can result in hospitalization or death. Some people, such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk for serious complications. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.

Health officials are encouraging everyone over the age of 6 months to get vaccinated regardless of age or health status. Fresno County residents with insurance coverage should contact their health care provider regarding flu vaccination availability. Vaccines may also be available at physician offices, clinics, pharmacies, and at special flu vaccination events promoted in retail stores.

The Fresno County health department has flu vaccine available for those who qualify. There will be no cost for the flu vaccine this season.

For more information regarding seasonal influenza, please contact the Immunization Program at 559-600-3550 or visit fcdph.org/flu.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Downtown Fresno barbershop owner gives back to the community with free haircuts 1:41

Downtown Fresno barbershop owner gives back to the community with free haircuts

Pause
His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 2:20

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air 2:13

Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture 1:13

Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture

Accident at HSR construction site injures two 0:41

Accident at HSR construction site injures two

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 2:41

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

  • Downtown Fresno barbershop owner gives back to the community with free haircuts

    Owner Arturo Manzano, who grew up on a tight budget in southwest Fresno, celebrated his one-year anniversary at ABC Barbershop by giving out an estimated 200 haircuts.

Downtown Fresno barbershop owner gives back to the community with free haircuts

View More Video