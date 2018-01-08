A rainstorm is pelting the central San Joaquin Valley on Monday morning.
Winds in Valley, snow in Sierra prompt weather alerts

By Jim Guy

January 08, 2018 06:19 AM

A high-wind warning is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon in the central San Joaquin Valley, along with a winter storm warning in the Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service reports.

Gusts up to 60 mph may be encountered on the west side of the Valley. The winds are a component of a storm front moving through the region that is bringing much-needed rain to the Valley floor and snow to the Sierra, where heavy snow is expected.

Mountain travelers are cautioned to expect difficult conditions as 10 to 14 inches of snow are expected through Thursday night.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

