Watch as police chase an ATV driver who runs a red light in front of them

More Videos

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

Pause
Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air 2:13

Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air

Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture 1:13

Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture

Suspects in jewelry story robbery bring a baby along 0:50

Suspects in jewelry story robbery bring a baby along

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 2:41

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno 0:44

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno

Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut 0:28

Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut

  • ATV driver runs stop sign, fails to yield to police

    Madera police dashcam shows officers chasing a man on an ATV who they said ran a red light and stop sign on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The Madera Police Department shared the video to remind people that all motor vehicles need to follow traffic laws. The original video is at https://www.facebook.com/MaderaPD/videos/1774350415942625/

Madera police dashcam shows officers chasing a man on an ATV who they said ran a red light and stop sign on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The Madera Police Department shared the video to remind people that all motor vehicles need to follow traffic laws. The original video is at https://www.facebook.com/MaderaPD/videos/1774350415942625/ vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
Madera police dashcam shows officers chasing a man on an ATV who they said ran a red light and stop sign on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The Madera Police Department shared the video to remind people that all motor vehicles need to follow traffic laws. The original video is at https://www.facebook.com/MaderaPD/videos/1774350415942625/ vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Local

Watch as police chase an ATV driver who runs a red light in front of them

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

January 06, 2018 04:03 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The driver of a quad ATV who led police on a low-speed chase Friday after running a red light and stop sign was caught after he crashed in a field, as depicted in a video released by the Madera Police Department.

The video, taken from a police dashcam, shows the ATV driver taking a right turn without stopping at a stop sign, just several feet in front of the officers’ vehicle.

The driver, identified by the police department as Juan Mendoza, continued to drive and didn’t yield to police, although he looked back several times, the video shows.

After about a minute, Mendoza drove the ATV into a field where it overturned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor evading police officers, Madera Police Sgt. Matt McCombs said, adding that the video was taken after the pursuit started, when Mendoza ran a red light at the intersection of East Cleveland Avenue and Tulare Street.

Officers who saw the act pursued Mendoza more than three-fourths of a mile before his ATV crashed, McCombs said.

“Mendoza decided to keep driving toward the city limit,” a summary of the video states. “As you can see, Mendoza did not reach the outcome he was looking for and luckily only his pride was hurt.”

The video of the incident was paired with the 1987 Inner Circle song “Bad Boys,” otherwise known as the theme song to the 1990s TV show “Cops.”

McCombs said the police department posted the video to remind people that traffic laws apply to all motor vehicles, including bikes and quads.

McCombs also said it was fortunate Mendoza didn’t suffer any broken limbs or head injuries because he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

Pause
Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air 2:13

Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air

Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture 1:13

Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture

Suspects in jewelry story robbery bring a baby along 0:50

Suspects in jewelry story robbery bring a baby along

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 2:41

Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno 0:44

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno

Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut 0:28

Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut

  • Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

    Three men broke into a business at west Shaw and north Brawley avenues in Fresno and tried to take all the victim's TVs. The Fresno Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

View More Video