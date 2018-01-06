Watch as police chase an ATV driver who runs a red light in front of them

The driver of a quad ATV who led police on a low-speed chase Friday after running a red light and stop sign was caught after he crashed in a field, as depicted in a video released by the Madera Police Department.
The video, taken from a police dashcam, shows the ATV driver taking a right turn without stopping at a stop sign, just several feet in front of the officers’ vehicle.
The driver, identified by the police department as Juan Mendoza, continued to drive and didn’t yield to police, although he looked back several times, the video shows.
After about a minute, Mendoza drove the ATV into a field where it overturned.
Never miss a local story.
Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor evading police officers, Madera Police Sgt. Matt McCombs said, adding that the video was taken after the pursuit started, when Mendoza ran a red light at the intersection of East Cleveland Avenue and Tulare Street.
Officers who saw the act pursued Mendoza more than three-fourths of a mile before his ATV crashed, McCombs said.
“Mendoza decided to keep driving toward the city limit,” a summary of the video states. “As you can see, Mendoza did not reach the outcome he was looking for and luckily only his pride was hurt.”
The video of the incident was paired with the 1987 Inner Circle song “Bad Boys,” otherwise known as the theme song to the 1990s TV show “Cops.”
McCombs said the police department posted the video to remind people that traffic laws apply to all motor vehicles, including bikes and quads.
McCombs also said it was fortunate Mendoza didn’t suffer any broken limbs or head injuries because he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
Comments