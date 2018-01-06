Local

‘Strongest yet’ storm expected to arrive Monday

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

The National Weather Service center in Hanford issued a winter storm warning Saturday due to a system expected to move into the region Monday, with possible rain continuing into Tuesday.

The weather center said the system is “the strongest yet this season” and could bring substantial rain to much of central California.

In the central San Joaquin Valley, the strongest wind and heaviest rainfall is expected Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Isolated showers could still dampen the area Tuesday afternoon and into the evening with a possibility of small hail, the weather center reported.

Heavy snow could build up in the Sierra Nevada in areas as low as 4,500 feet by Tuesday evening, according to the weather center.

The winter storm watch was put in effect for the Sierra Nevada between Yosemite National Park and the Kern County Line. Road closures are possible due to blowing snow and flash flooding in high elevations.

The weather center predicts 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall over the Kern County mountains. The center warned of the dangers of wet, slick roads and ponding that can cause floods along roads and highways during the winter storm.

