This national home remodeling show needs a Fresno home to rescue

If you are outgoing and fun, recently bought a fixer-upper in Fresno and have $100,000 to spend, a Los Angeles television and movie production company is looking for you.
Karga Seven Pictures is shooting a pilot in Fresno for a new home remodeling show with a nationally-recognized designer. But the show, to be aired on a major cable channel, needs an energetic homeowner with a house in need of a major makeover.
The unnamed designer will help you create and build your dream house, according to a casting call circulating social media.
The company is part of the Red Arrow Entertainment Group and has created reality shows like “Booze Traveler” for the Travel Channel and “Hunting Hitler” for the History Channel.
Families, newlyweds and first-time homeowners who can begin renovations soon are encouraged to apply. Here are the requirements.
▪ You must own your home. Rentals are not eligible.
▪ Your home must be within 30 miles of Fresno, and it must be a fixer-upper.
▪ You must need expert design and construction help.
▪ You must have a minimum $100,000 budget for renovation.
▪ You must be at least 21 years old.
To apply, go to fblinks.com/casting.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
