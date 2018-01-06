A production company is filming the pilot for a new home renovation show and is looking for Fresno homeowners to participate.
A production company is filming the pilot for a new home renovation show and is looking for Fresno homeowners to participate. MARK CROSSE Fresno Bee file
A production company is filming the pilot for a new home renovation show and is looking for Fresno homeowners to participate. MARK CROSSE Fresno Bee file

Local

This national home remodeling show needs a Fresno home to rescue

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

January 06, 2018 08:00 AM

If you are outgoing and fun, recently bought a fixer-upper in Fresno and have $100,000 to spend, a Los Angeles television and movie production company is looking for you.

Karga Seven Pictures is shooting a pilot in Fresno for a new home remodeling show with a nationally-recognized designer. But the show, to be aired on a major cable channel, needs an energetic homeowner with a house in need of a major makeover.

The unnamed designer will help you create and build your dream house, according to a casting call circulating social media.

The company is part of the Red Arrow Entertainment Group and has created reality shows like “Booze Traveler” for the Travel Channel and “Hunting Hitler” for the History Channel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Families, newlyweds and first-time homeowners who can begin renovations soon are encouraged to apply. Here are the requirements.

▪ You must own your home. Rentals are not eligible.

▪ Your home must be within 30 miles of Fresno, and it must be a fixer-upper.

▪ You must need expert design and construction help.

▪ You must have a minimum $100,000 budget for renovation.

▪ You must be at least 21 years old.

To apply, go to fblinks.com/casting.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

    Three men broke into a business at west Shaw and north Brawley avenues in Fresno and tried to take all the victim's TVs. The Fresno Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind 1:58

Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind
Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture 1:13

Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture

View More Video