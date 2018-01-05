Local

Elderly man struck and killed while crossing Orange Cove street

By Robert Rodriguez

January 05, 2018

An 89-year-old Orange Cove man was struck and killed by a motorist Friday morning.

Orange Cove chief of police Marty Rivera, said the man, Leopoldo Moreno Hernandez, was crossing Park Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

Rivera said Hernandez was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

“Our initial investigation indicates that this was an accident,” Rivera said. “The driver was not impaired.”

Rivera also said it was dark at that time of day and the driver did not see Hernandez.

