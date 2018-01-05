Around the Valley | Spirituality workshop, charter school, donations

Inner spirituality workshop
Sister Elizabeth Padilla will speak on “Awakening the Angel Within You” from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at 7319 N. Fourth St. The workshop will explain the power of silence through guided meditation, understanding the qualities of peace, love and happiness and recognizing the power of soul within. The event is free and will also honor Brahma Baba, the founder of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization.
Details: 559-435-2212.
Charter school accepting applications
Never miss a local story.
Global Learning Charter School will hold parent information nights from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 22 at the school, 1051 W. Robin Drive in Visalia. Openings for the 2018-19 school year are available for students in kindergarten through seventh grade and applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Presentations will be given in English and Spanish.
The curriculum includes mathematics, English, science, history and social studies, along with social emotional learning and Spanish at all grade levels.
Details: 559-730-7768, www.vusd.org/glcs.
Marjaree Mason Center receives donation
The Fansler Foundation donated $120,000 to the Marjaree Mason Center to support the needs of children staying in the safe houses, including a safety intake assessment, individual and group counseling, family therapy and art therapy.
Low-vision clinic receives grant
Valley Center for the Blind has received a $15,000 grant from the Isnardi Foundation that will help fund a low-vision clinic that will provide monthly to biweekly low-vision services to people who do not qualify for services at other low-vision clinics.
Around the Valley is compiled by Candice Torres and lists events, meetings and announcements for local nonprofit agencies and community groups, including class reunions and donation announcements. Submit information to calendars@fresnobee.com. You can also submit event information at www.fresnobee.com/calendars. If you need assistance, call 559-441-6356.
Comments