School district leader injured in crash at rural intersection

By Jim Guy

January 05, 2018 01:11 PM

The superintendent of the Washington Union School District sustained major injuries Thursday evening in a traffic collision near Easton, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision took place as the superintendent, Joey Campbell, 61, was southbound on Cherry Avenue approaching South Avenue. The CHP said Campbell’s 2007 Dodge truck was broadsided by James Dimmett, 40, who was westbound on South in a 1999 Toyota and did not stop at a stop sign. Dimmett also sustained major injuries and both drivers were taken to a hospital.

The CHP did not know Friday morning whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.

