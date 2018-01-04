Recycle Amazon and other shipping boxes by filling them with unwanted items and donating to local charities or through Give Back Box.
Recycle Amazon and other shipping boxes by filling them with unwanted items and donating to local charities or through Give Back Box.
Get rid of empty holidays boxes by donating them – filled with stuff – to charities

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

January 04, 2018 04:18 PM

Got boxes from online gift purchases over the holidays and wondering what to do with them?

You can stuff them in your blue recycle bin like I did, twice already, or you can fill them up with unwanted toys, slightly used clothing and household items for donation.

Charities and retailers like online shopping giant Amazon make it easier than ever for you to give boxes a second life before recycling while helping people in need. Can’t find the time to drop it off? The agencies can help with that too. Here’s how it works.

Give Back Box

Amazon, Ann Taylor, Overstock, and other retail businesses have partnered with Give Back Box to provide consumers with a convenient way to give back for free. Fill an old box with unwanted items. Avoid liquids, fragile and hazardous items, and ammunition. Print out a free USPS or United Parcel Service shipping label from the Give Back Box website. You can send as many boxes as you want, but you need a label for each box.

Take the box to a post office or UPS location. Or request a pickup from the post office when you print a label. Don’t have a printer? Email info@givebackbox.com and the company will send you one.

Donations are sorted and sent to the nearest participating charity where the money from sold items are used to pay for job training programs, employment placement services and financial education and transportation services. Tax receipts are available when you register on the website.

Salvation Army Thrift Store

The Salvation Army has two drop-off boxes and four stores that will take your filled box and even your unwanted Christmas gifts. Visit satruck.org for locations.

“We’ll find someone who will truly appreciate it and you’ll be supporting our adult rehab centers at the same time. And don’t worry, we got your back,” the agency joked on a Facebook post. “All donations are strictly confidential.”

Can’t get there? Email gina.meyers@usw.salvationarmy.org, schedule a pickup online or call 559-490-7020. Tax deductible receipts are available.

Don’t forget that Goodwill, Disabled American Veterans and local nonprofit organizations also will take donations.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

