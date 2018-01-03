Taking too many selfies? It could be a sign of this mental condition

Know anyone seemingly obsessed with taking and posting selfies?
They could be suffering from a mental disorder, according to a recent study.
It’s called selfitis, a genuine mental condition that makes a person feel the need to constantly take photos and post them on social media.
And according to the study that was published in the International Journal of Mental Heath and Addiction, there are certain behaviors that can help determine if someone is suffering selfitis and to what extent (borderline, acute, chronic).
Among the ways to tell if you or someone has selfitis:
- Taking a selfie to gain enormous attention
- Feeling as if you gain more acceptance among a peer group when sharing a selfie on social media
- Taking more selfies to improve your mood and feel happy.
- Feeling detached from your peer group when not taking and posting selfies
A different study from 2016 found that people who feel emotionally attached to selfies likely practice unhealthy behaviors such as attention-seeking, loneliness and self-centeredness.
