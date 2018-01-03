It’s all in fun as Fresno Police take beating in football game vs. southwest community

More Videos 0:41 Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering Pause 1:47 Southwest Fresno flag football game aims to unite police, community 1:48 Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:09 San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meeting on river access 1:00 Blinded temporarily by staring at your phone? There's a name for that 0:43 Fresno Bee carrier and wife killed in alleged DUI crash 0:52 Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 2:13 Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Southwest Fresno flag football game aims to unite police, community Looking to bridge the gap between residents of southwest Fresno and the city's police department, community members and officers met for what was billed as the inaugural Community Flag Football Game on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Edison High School. The Southwest Fresno Policing District fell to the Stop the Violence and Fresno EOC Street Saints 27-0. Looking to bridge the gap between residents of southwest Fresno and the city's police department, community members and officers met for what was billed as the inaugural Community Flag Football Game on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Edison High School. The Southwest Fresno Policing District fell to the Stop the Violence and Fresno EOC Street Saints 27-0. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Looking to bridge the gap between residents of southwest Fresno and the city's police department, community members and officers met for what was billed as the inaugural Community Flag Football Game on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Edison High School. The Southwest Fresno Policing District fell to the Stop the Violence and Fresno EOC Street Saints 27-0. John Walker The Fresno Bee