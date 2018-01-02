Hmong New Year performer shines, despite singing terribly out of tune. Just listen

A performance at the Hmong New Year’s celebration in Fresno is gaining lots of attention.
And it has nothing to do with the brawls that brought a national spotlight on the festival.
During a karaoke competition during the weekend at the Fresno Fairgrounds, Fresno resident Christina Xiong takes center stage and sings her heart out.
Smiling, dancing, flicking her hair.
And singing terribly out of tune in Hmong.
For nearly five cringeworthy minutes.
Even if you can’t understand the language, it’s easy to tell a lot wasn’t right about the performance.
Her voice crackles here and there, and her lyrics aren’t always matching the beat.
It looked and sounded like one of those “American Idol” massive failures, reminiscent of William Hung singing Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” on national TV.
And yet, the crowd seemed to love Xiong’s singing – or at least her enthusiasm – and showered her with applause afterward.
Social media has been quite supportive of Xiong, too, with at least one Facebook video of her performance receiving roughly 86,000 views and close to 800 shares within two days of its posting.
Her courage must carry on to 2018.
“Her courage must carry on to 2018,” wrote Vaaj Ci in the comment section of the Facebook video post.
“She may suck but she got guts and she remembered the song by heart,” Kronos Yang wrote.
“She’s such a cute entertainer,” wrote Alyssa Lee. “I love her energy.”
Of course, Xiong’s singing and the way of the internet brought out critics.
“My Hmong must be bad cause I can’t understand her,” Por Yang commented on a YouTube video of her performance.
“OMG. I couldn’t even finish it. Cringe.”
“This is why kids shouldn’t be given participation trophies … they’ll grow up like this chick,” wrote Ex Xyoob. “Thinking they’re good but in fact they’re horrible.
“A+++ for effort … F for performance.”
In response to her critics, Xiong followed up with a video post of her singing the Taylor Swift song “Shake it off,” which includes the line “Cause the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate.”
That performance is worth a listen – especially if you’re a fan of off-key singing.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
