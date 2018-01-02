Woman dies after she is struck by a vehicle while crossing a central Fresno street

A woman crossing a busy roadway in central Fresno died Tuesday night after she was struck by a vehicle, said Fresno police Lt. Carl McKnight.
Just before 6:30 p.m., a Hispanic woman who appeared to be in her 60s was struck while walking across the road near Fresno Street and White Avenue.
The driver stopped, called for help and is cooperating with the investigation, McKnight said.
It is unknown if alcohol was involved, and the roads will be closed for at least three hours.
Never miss a local story.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments