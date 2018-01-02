Search and rescue team plucks injured ice climber from Sierra canyon

More Videos 0:41 Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering Pause 0:29 Standoff with police at Fresno apartment 1:17 Welcome to Brayden Alam Prakash, Fresno’s first baby of 2018 0:57 Newborn twins bridge New Year at Valley hospital 0:46 Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down 1:11 The daunting task of fire protection against bark beetle destruction 0:45 'Operation Alpha Dog' busts Bulldog Gang leaders in trafficking, gun and drug sales 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 3:48 Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications 1:48 Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon A CHP helicopter lifts a 64-year old Mono County man from the bottom of Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. The search and rescue team of the Mono County Sheriff Office was called out to rescue the injured ice climber who fell about 40 feet. A CHP helicopter lifts a 64-year old Mono County man from the bottom of Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. The search and rescue team of the Mono County Sheriff Office was called out to rescue the injured ice climber who fell about 40 feet. Mono County Sheriff

A CHP helicopter lifts a 64-year old Mono County man from the bottom of Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. The search and rescue team of the Mono County Sheriff Office was called out to rescue the injured ice climber who fell about 40 feet. Mono County Sheriff