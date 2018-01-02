Search and rescue team plucks injured ice climber from Sierra canyon

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team joined forces with the California Highway Patrol on Monday to rescue an injured ice climber.
A 64-year-old Mono County man fell about 40 feet while climbing ice at Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon, the sheriff’s office reported on its Facebook page. Five members of the search and rescue team hiked down from the Highway 120/Tioga Pass road, while two others were lowered from a CHP helicopter.
The injured climber was put in a litter and carried through rugged terrain to a spot where the CHP helicopter could hoist him up and carry him out. He was transferred to a Care Flight aircraft at the Lee Vining airport and flown to Reno for treatment.
