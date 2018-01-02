These twins were born minutes apart – in different years

Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros was the last baby born at Delano Regional Medical Center in 2017.
His twin sister, Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros, arrived 18 minutes later – a New Year’s baby, the first born at the hospital in 2018.
New Year’s births make good press, especially when they are this unusual. The twins’ story was picked up quickly by news media, including BakersfieldNow, which posted pictures of the twins on its Facebook page. The accompanying story had stats on the twins and quotes from the delivering doctor.
“I’ve been doing this for 35 years and I’ve never had this before,” Seyed Tamjidi told BakersfieldNow.
It does happen.
According to the Daily Mail, which also picked up on the Delano twins, there were four of them in the U.S. last year.
These babies actually came early. They were due in late January and mother Maria Esperanza Flores Rios actually had a C-section scheduled for next week before she want into labor 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Joaquin Jr. was born two minutes before midnight. Aitana de Jesus was born at 12:16 a.m.
As the first baby of the year, her parents were given more than $3,000 of baby supplies collected by the hospital and community groups, according to the Daily Mail.
In, Fresno, the first baby of the new year was actually born a week late. The baby, Brayden Alam Prakash, was born at 1:28 a.m at Saint Agnes Medical Center. He was expected on Christmas Eve.
He was one of several babies born within the first few hours of the new year in the central San Joaquin Valley.
