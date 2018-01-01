A Fresno man died after driving into oncoming traffic on New Year’s Day

A 33-year-old Fresno man died after driving head-on into opposing traffic just two hours into the new year, the California Highway Patrol said.
The man was driving a 2015 Nissan south on Highway 43 south of Lansing Avenue in Hanford at an unknown rate of speed when the Nissan drifted into the southbound lane and collided with a 2002 Cadillac driven by Blas Robledo-Carranza, 41.
The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.
Robledo-Carranza and his passenger, Crisantema Alonso-Bar, 38, both of Earlimart, were injured in the collision and were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.
It has not been determined if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, the CHP said.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
