ANDREW KUHN Merced Sun-Star File Photo
ANDREW KUHN Merced Sun-Star File Photo

Local

A Fresno man died after driving into oncoming traffic on New Year’s Day

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

January 01, 2018 10:33 AM

A 33-year-old Fresno man died after driving head-on into opposing traffic just two hours into the new year, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man was driving a 2015 Nissan south on Highway 43 south of Lansing Avenue in Hanford at an unknown rate of speed when the Nissan drifted into the southbound lane and collided with a 2002 Cadillac driven by Blas Robledo-Carranza, 41.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.

Robledo-Carranza and his passenger, Crisantema Alonso-Bar, 38, both of Earlimart, were injured in the collision and were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It has not been determined if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, the CHP said.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down

    Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about his department investigating New Year's Eve shootings.

Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down

Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down 0:46

Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down
Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger
They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

View More Video