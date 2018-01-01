Man dies in fiery two-car crash on New Year’s Eve

A man died and a woman suffered moderate injuries in a fiery two-car crash New Year’s Eve in Reedley.
Police say in a release that 28-year-old Carlos Perez Ramirez was pronounced dead at Adventist Health Medical Center in Reedley. He was found on the ground not breathing at the crash scene. He is believed to be the driver of one of the cars
A 28-year-old Reedley woman suffered moderate injuries. She was identified as the driver of the other car.
Police say the department was called about the crash at 11:59 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene near Buttonwillow and Huntsman avenues on the south side of the city to find one car fully engulfed in flames.
Police say the department is investigating the crash and it wasn’t immediately known if drugs or alcohol were involved.
