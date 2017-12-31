Car crashes into pistachio trees, killing driver in Madera

A 30-year-old man died after he drove off the road and his car crashed into a group of pistachio trees Saturday in Madera.
At 9:10 p.m., officers responded to Road 38, south of Avenue 12. A car headed north on Road 38 drove into the southbound lane and crashed into the trees, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Rafael Rivera said.
The crash remained under investigation, but the car appeared to have been traveling at a high speed, Rivera said, and alcohol may have a factor.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments