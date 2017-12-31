Local

Car crashes into pistachio trees, killing driver in Madera

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

December 31, 2017 12:19 AM

A 30-year-old man died after he drove off the road and his car crashed into a group of pistachio trees Saturday in Madera.

At 9:10 p.m., officers responded to Road 38, south of Avenue 12. A car headed north on Road 38 drove into the southbound lane and crashed into the trees, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Rafael Rivera said.

The crash remained under investigation, but the car appeared to have been traveling at a high speed, Rivera said, and alcohol may have a factor.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

    Many local residents are featured in Chevron’s Fresno “Doers” commercial, which highlights Fresno County’s agriculture history and products.

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial
Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

View More Video