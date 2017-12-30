No seat belt: Man dies after he is partly thrown out of crashed vehicle

A 23-year-old Porterville man died early Saturday morning when he was partially thrown from his car after it crashed in Porterville, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP said the man was speeding in a 2007 Chevrolet south on Doyle Street when he lost control and struck a curb just after 3 a.m. The Chevy overturned several times before hitting a house south of Roby Avenue.
The man was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol may have been involved, the CHP said.
Marisol Osegueda, 27, of Porterville, was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with moderate injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, the CHP said.
The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.
