Mailed property tax payments are processed at the Fresno County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector's office in the Hall of Records.
Mailed property tax payments are processed at the Fresno County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector's office in the Hall of Records. JOHN WALKER Fresno Bee File Photo
Mailed property tax payments are processed at the Fresno County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector's office in the Hall of Records. JOHN WALKER Fresno Bee File Photo

Local

Want to qualify for a 2017 income tax break? Tax office is open until noon Saturday

By Nancy Price

nprice@fresnobee.com

December 30, 2017 08:43 AM

It’s not too late to pay the second installment of Fresno County’s 2017-18 property taxes and qualify for an additional income tax deduction in 2017. The Fresno County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will be open until noon Saturday to accept payments.

The office is in the Hall of Records at 2281 Tulare St., room 105, in downtown Fresno.

Tax payments and other deductions will be affected by federal income tax reform that will take effect in 2018.

Taxpayers also may pay online at the Fresno County website at www.co.fresno.ca.us.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mailed payments made by check must be postmarked before Monday, Jan. 1 to have the payment apply for 2017. Payments by mail should include a tax bill stub and be sent to: Fresno County Tax-Collector, P.O. Box 1192, Fresno CA 93715-1192.

Nancy Price: 559-441-6318, @neprice

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

    Many local residents are featured in Chevron’s Fresno “Doers” commercial, which highlights Fresno County’s agriculture history and products.

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial
Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

View More Video