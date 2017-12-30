Want to qualify for a 2017 income tax break? Tax office is open until noon Saturday

It’s not too late to pay the second installment of Fresno County’s 2017-18 property taxes and qualify for an additional income tax deduction in 2017. The Fresno County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will be open until noon Saturday to accept payments.
The office is in the Hall of Records at 2281 Tulare St., room 105, in downtown Fresno.
Tax payments and other deductions will be affected by federal income tax reform that will take effect in 2018.
Taxpayers also may pay online at the Fresno County website at www.co.fresno.ca.us.
Never miss a local story.
Mailed payments made by check must be postmarked before Monday, Jan. 1 to have the payment apply for 2017. Payments by mail should include a tax bill stub and be sent to: Fresno County Tax-Collector, P.O. Box 1192, Fresno CA 93715-1192.
Nancy Price: 559-441-6318, @neprice
Comments