Hospitals are restricting visitation by children during flu season to prevent the spread of influenza and other respiratory diseases.
Hospitals are restricting visitation by children during flu season to prevent the spread of influenza and other respiratory diseases. KAISER PERMANENTE FRESNO
Hospitals are restricting visitation by children during flu season to prevent the spread of influenza and other respiratory diseases. KAISER PERMANENTE FRESNO

Local

Children are not welcome at hospitals right now – and it’s for everyone’s good

By Barbara Anderson

banderson@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 02:46 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Leave children at home if you are visiting patients at hospitals in the central San Joaquin Valley.

Hospitals are restricting visitation during flu season, and children are not allowed in patient rooms to avoid spreading influenza and other respiratory illnesses.

Influenza is widespread in the Valley and statewide.

In general, children 12 and younger are not allowed to visit hospital patients, but the age limit can vary.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At Kaiser Permanente Fresno and Saint Agnes Medical Center, visitation is restricted for visitors under age 14.

“The course of the flu is unpredictable in both adults and children, and it is difficult to identify the stage of transmission with certainty,” said Dr. Bakht Roshan, an infectious disease specialist at Madera Community Hospital

Madera Community on Friday also reminded visitors that anyone with rash, diarrhea or respiratory symptoms – fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath – are restricted from hospital visitation.

Hospitals also ask that only immediate family members – and no children – visit patients during flu season.

Hospital visitation restrictions are usually posted in lobby areas.

Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

    Many local residents are featured in Chevron’s Fresno “Doers” commercial, which highlights Fresno County’s agriculture history and products.

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial
Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger
Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

View More Video