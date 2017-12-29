Nonprofits hoping for a reason to celebrate on New Year’s Eve

More Videos 1:42 Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified Pause 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 0:46 Clinton Avenue overpass at Highway 99 reopens 0:43 Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 0:13 Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter 0:48 Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Catholic Charities helps make Thanksgiving a special one for those in need Hundreds wait in line, some camping out since the night before, for the annual Catholic Charities turkey-and-fixings giveaway. About 800 local families were given a turkey and boxes of fixings so they can cook the traditional meal at home. Kelly Lilles. executive director for Catholic Charities, talks about the important program. Hundreds wait in line, some camping out since the night before, for the annual Catholic Charities turkey-and-fixings giveaway. About 800 local families were given a turkey and boxes of fixings so they can cook the traditional meal at home. Kelly Lilles. executive director for Catholic Charities, talks about the important program. John Walker The Fresno Bee

