Southeast Fresno home destroyed by fire

A home in southeast Fresno was called a total loss after an early-morning blaze Thursday.
The house, on East Lowe Avenue just west of South Burgan Avenue, near Kings Canyon Road and Fowler Avenue, eruupted in flames about 4:45 a.m., according to Fresno Fire spokesman Hector Vasquez.
The occupant was able to escape unharmed, Vasquez said. However, firefighters took a “defensive” stance, meaning they were unable to enter the structure to fight flames and were limited to containing the spread of the fire. About 20 Fresno firefighters were sent to the fire and they were aided by Fresno County firefighters.
The cause is under investigation.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
