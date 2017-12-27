Tulare bicyclist dies in Christmas Eve accident

A bicyclist died after he was hit by a semi-truck trailer on Christmas Eve, Tulare police reported.
The driver did not stop but witnesses were able to describe the truck and investigators contiune to look into leads.
Brandon Lane, 37, was riding north on J Street, north of Cross Avenue, about 8:30 p.m., when he moved into traffic lane and was struck.
Lane was the second bicyclist to be hit in the city within the past few weeks and the 10th traffic-related death in the city this year.
While both bicyclists and motorists must observe the rules of the road, police point out that the vehicle code requires drivers to provide at least a 3-foot buffer when overtaking a cyclist.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
