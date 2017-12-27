Nearly 1,500 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in southeast Fresno were without power Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Nearly 1,500 PG&E customers without power in southeast Fresno

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

December 27, 2017 05:57 PM

Nearly 1,500 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in southeast Fresno lost power Wednesday, but the outage was significantly resolved within an hour.

PG&E reported at 4:18 p.m. that 1,467 customers in the area of Fresno Pacific University and southwest of Sunnyside High School lost power.

As of 5:15 p.m., that number had dwindled to 107.

The cause remained under investigation. Power was expected to be fully restored at 7 p.m.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

