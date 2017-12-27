Nearly 1,500 PG&E customers without power in southeast Fresno

Nearly 1,500 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in southeast Fresno lost power Wednesday, but the outage was significantly resolved within an hour.
PG&E reported at 4:18 p.m. that 1,467 customers in the area of Fresno Pacific University and southwest of Sunnyside High School lost power.
As of 5:15 p.m., that number had dwindled to 107.
The cause remained under investigation. Power was expected to be fully restored at 7 p.m.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
