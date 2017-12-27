Big rig tanker overturns in crash near Easton, major injuries reported

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene of a major injury collision involving a fuel tanker and van on Adams Avenue near Easton early Wednesday.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the big rig was hauling two tank trailers. The rear trailer overturned, and authorities at first thought it was spilling fuel. Turns out, it was empty, according to CHP reports.
The van ended up in a vineyard.
The crash was reported at 6:53 a.m. It happened on Adams Avenue just east of Cherry Avenue – east of Highway 41 and just south of Easton.
No other information was immediately available.
It was a busy morning in the area for the CHP. Just after 7:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Del Rey Avenue just north of American Avenue just outside the east-side community of Del Rey. The road was closed and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. workers were called out for downed live wires.
There was no immediate information about the condition of the driver.
