Big rig driver dead after he plows into slowing traffic on I-5

Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 in the Coalinga area was obstructed for much of the night following a fatal collision involving three big rigs and and a motor home.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred just after midnight on I-5 north of Derrick Avenue, northeast of Coalinga and near the Harris Farms horse ranch.
The CHP reported that the crash took place as Raymond Dyer, 52, of Kingman, Arizona, driving a 2008 Peterbilt, was stopped in heavy traffic and the 56-year-old driver of a 2011 Volvo big rig from Sunland failed to notice that traffic was slowing.
The Volvo plowed into the motor home, driven by Douglas Einarson, 73, of Victoria, British Columbia, who was slowing for the traffic congestion. After hitting the motor home, The Volvo careened into the back of a 2018 Peterbilt driven by Navdeep Gill, 27, of Calgary, Alberta, and the cab of the Volvo separated from its chassis.
The driver of the Volvo and his passenger, Daniel Rojas, 46, of Burbank, were pinned in the cab, and the driver died at the scene. Rojas was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries. Everyone else involved in the collision sustained either minor injuries or was unhurt.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
