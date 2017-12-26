Local

Four people displaced after fire damages a Hanford apartment

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

December 26, 2017 06:30 PM

Three adults and one child were displaced after a fire damaged a Hanford apartment on Tuesday.

Hanford Fire Battalion Chief Erik Brotemarkle said firefighters responded at 11:12 a.m. to the 300 block of East Myrtle Street where fire and smoke were seen in an upstairs apartment unit.

The fire damaged the unit and part of the attic, Brotemarkle said. The estimated cost of damage is about $50,000.

No one was injured, Brotemarkle said.

