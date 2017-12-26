Commercial business-sized Christmas trees are stacked up in a lot at Sid's Christmas Trees at Willow Avenue and Kings Canyon Highway in southeast Fresno on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
You can recycle your Christmas tree. Here is how to do it properly

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

December 26, 2017 01:02 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Christmas is over and it’s time to take down the tree. If you live in the city of Fresno, here are a few simple steps for how to recycle your real tree.

Remove all ornaments, lights & tinsel. Remove the stand. Cut trees into 3-foot lengths or less and place them in your green waste cart.

For more info visit the city’s green cart explainer webpage at fblinks.com/green or call 559-621-1452.

If you live in an apartment or are a commercial customer, the city has special rules. If you live north of Ashlan Avenue, contact Allied Waste Services of Fresno, 559-275-1551. Customers south of Ashlan should contact Mid Valley Disposal, 559-237-9425.

For any other questions, you can call the Solid Waste Management Division at 559-621-1452.

The direction is roughly the same in Clovis, but the city does allow for trees to be placed separately for curbside pickup – but that won’t happen until the first two weeks of January.

Visalia has a Christmas tree recycling program through Jan. 6 at seven locations. Tulare has a similar program through Jan. 12.

And the city of Madera offers curbside pickup on customers’ regular garbage day next week.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

