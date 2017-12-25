Local

A hundred gallons of diesel fuel were found on a country road. How did it get there?

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

December 25, 2017 02:00 PM

One hundred gallons, or maybe more, of diesel fuel were spilled overnight onto a country road Monday southwest of Corcoran, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Ken Mccord.

There were no workers in the rural area south of Corcoran Monday afternoon and so far no farmers have come forward to report missing fuel. But Mccord said he had an idea of what may have happened.

“Someone was probably stealing fuel,” he said. Mccord added that the Kings County sheriff would be alerted Tuesday to determine where the fuel may have come from.

CHP was called out Christmas Day to 10th and Redding avenues and discovered the diesel fuel spread over five feet of 10th Avenue. There were no puddles and none of it had gotten into waterways, but the spill did happen near the Tule River, Mccord said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

County workers were being called out to pour dirt over the spill areas to avoid traffic hazards. Because the fuel was already dried, Mccord said the spill may have happened overnight. And he added that fuel theft typically happens during nighttime and especially during holidays.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

    Police released a clip of surveillance video showing a break-in at the new Ultimate Garages showroom in the Palm Bluffs area of northwest Fresno.

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera
The need for donated blankets never ends for Fresno's Poverello House 0:30

The need for donated blankets never ends for Fresno's Poverello House
Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

View More Video