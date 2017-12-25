Work truck veers off highway and crashes into a rock business

Two people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center after an electrician’s work truck crashed into a rock business off Highway 99 on Christmas Day.
California Highway Patrol officer John Romo said a man and a woman from Tracy were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be major injuries. The crash happened on southbound Highway 99, north of Avenue 13, when an F-350 work truck veered off the road for unknown reasons, Romo added.
The work truck had a bucket used to lift people up to electrical wires or poles, Romo said, and it is owned by the driver. The truck crashed into a foot-wide concrete wall that separates different types of rocks at Rosenbalm Rockery. It took down a chain-link fence before crashing onto the property, Romo added.
Firefighters used heavy equipment to free the man and the woman from the truck, which at first had been reported to be overturned. The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. Traffic was not impacted by the accident. But Romo said wires that connect to a billboard sign were severed.
The identities of the man and the woman were not released.
