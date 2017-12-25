A 19-year-old Corcoran woman was killed in a Tulare County crash on Dec. 23, 2014.
A 19-year-old Corcoran woman was killed in a Tulare County crash on Dec. 23, 2014. FILE
A 19-year-old Corcoran woman was killed in a Tulare County crash on Dec. 23, 2014. FILE

Local

Woman, 19, killed when car crashes into a utility pole

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

December 25, 2017 11:01 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 19-year-old woman was killed Saturday after the vehicle she was a passenger in went off the road, the California Highway Patrol said.

A blue 2007 Nissan hit a power pole on the south end of Avenue 280, just east of Road 52 in Tulare County, and left the woman dead, the CHP said. The driver, identified as Daniel Valencia, 18, had minor injuries.

The CHP said it determined that the Nissan went off the road after Valencia made an “unsafe turning movement” toward the left side of Avenue 280 as he drove west from Visalia toward Hanford. The vehicle drove onto gravel before it hit the pole.

The CHP said the woman, whose name was not released, was from Corcoran. Valencia is from Hanford, according to the CHP. Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

    Police released a clip of surveillance video showing a break-in at the new Ultimate Garages showroom in the Palm Bluffs area of northwest Fresno.

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera
The need for donated blankets never ends for Fresno's Poverello House 0:30

The need for donated blankets never ends for Fresno's Poverello House
Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

View More Video