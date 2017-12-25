Woman, 19, killed when car crashes into a utility pole

A 19-year-old woman was killed Saturday after the vehicle she was a passenger in went off the road, the California Highway Patrol said.
A blue 2007 Nissan hit a power pole on the south end of Avenue 280, just east of Road 52 in Tulare County, and left the woman dead, the CHP said. The driver, identified as Daniel Valencia, 18, had minor injuries.
The CHP said it determined that the Nissan went off the road after Valencia made an “unsafe turning movement” toward the left side of Avenue 280 as he drove west from Visalia toward Hanford. The vehicle drove onto gravel before it hit the pole.
The CHP said the woman, whose name was not released, was from Corcoran. Valencia is from Hanford, according to the CHP. Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.
