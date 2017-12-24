Cars break down. What happens next on the freeway could change your life

Safety is the California Highway Patrol’s primary focus, but it’s a team effort.
Take, for example, car trouble. I have been unable to assist several motorists because they were unprepared. Scenarios like a missing floor jack or a flat spare tire occur far too often and what should be a quick fix becomes a monumental task.
When a breakdown happens on freeway
▪ Should you experience mechanical trouble while driving on the freeway, it’s important you attempt to exit the freeway. If there is no exit in sight, begin to safely navigate to the right shoulder and pull over. Keep in mind that the shoulder of a freeway, no matter how wide, is still a dangerous place to stop for repair work. Exiting the freeway completely is ideal when you have car trouble.
▪ If traffic is heavy and you’re unable to safely drive to the shoulder, then you may stop in the center divider. If that’s the case, remain in your vehicle with your seat belt fastened and call 911 for assistance. Exiting your vehicle and trying to cross the freeway is never a good idea. Motorists do not expect to see pedestrians on the freeway, so never expect traffic to move over or slow down so you can cross safely.
▪ If you become disabled in a lane of traffic, make certain your vehicle is visible to other drivers by turning on your hazard lights.
▪ If you become stranded on the freeway during the busy morning or afternoon commute, you might get help from the Freeway Service Patrol. It’s an emergency roadside assistance program from the CHP, California Department of Transportation and local transportation agencies. Fresno is one of 14 operating FSP service areas in the state. FSP provides services like helping you change a tire and towing you to a safe location if you’re blocking traffic. If you’re stranded on the shoulder and out of gas, they will even give you a gallon to get you to a fill-up. The FSP program is a free service to all; the operating costs are covered through state and local public funding allocations. FSP only operates during peak commute hours which are weekdays 7-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.
How you can help
Officers know all too well the dangers of being stopped on the side of the road. Throughout their shift, officers “sweep” their beat to assure you or your loved ones are not stranded. Should you ever find yourself disabled on the freeway and in need of help, call 911, and an officer will be dispatched to you. Here is how you can help an officer who responds to assist you:
▪ Be familiar with your vehicle and know where to locate your spare tire and the tools you will need to change it.
▪ Does your insurance policy offer roadside assistance? If so, program the number in your phone so you can eliminate the extra time it will take to look it up.
▪ Have an emergency supply kit in your vehicle. It should include a first aid kit, flashlight and jumper cables, at least.
▪ Taking care of our bodies is the best way to stay healthy. In the same way, if you want to keep your car healthy, then regular maintenance is a must. However, being prepared for an emergency is the best way to get through it. Please take the time to ensure your vehicle is safe and you are prepared in the event you become a disabled motorist on the freeway. But no matter what happens, if you need help, the CHP is only a phone call away.
Officer Robert Montano can be reached at rmotano@chp.ca.gov. For more from the CHP Central Division, go to the division’s Facebook page.
