Man dies after being hit by two cars in downtown Fresno

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

December 22, 2017 11:02 PM

A man died after he was hit by two vehicles in downtown Fresno on Friday.

At 5:23 p.m. police responded to reports of an accident at Ventura and F streets, where they found an unconscious man.

The man, believed to be white or Hispanic and in his late 50s or early 60s, was walking north across Ventura when he was first struck by a vehicle headed east, Sgt. Rudy Tafoya said.

After the man fell into the westbound lanes of Ventura, he was struck by a second vehicle traveling west.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Tafoya said.

Drivers and passengers remained at the scene as the investigation got under way. Police said they did not believe alcohol was a factor with either driver.

