Fresno’s dark sky was suddenly illuminated with a streak of light. But what was that?

More Videos 1:50 Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life Pause 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 2:05 Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan 2:14 Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile' 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on I-5 1:00 Blinded temporarily by staring at your phone? There's a name for that Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County A two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara Count on Friday, lofting 10 communications satellites for the commercial Iridium Next constellation. Here's what it looked like from SLO County. A two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara Count on Friday, lofting 10 communications satellites for the commercial Iridium Next constellation. Here's what it looked like from SLO County. Kirk Barron

A two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara Count on Friday, lofting 10 communications satellites for the commercial Iridium Next constellation. Here's what it looked like from SLO County. Kirk Barron