  • Pair of trucks from Taco Truck Throwdown serve free tacos, burritos to Fresno homeless

    Two local taco trucks form the Taco Truck Throwdown, El Jaliciense and El Premio Mayor, rolled up, opened their kitchens and served free tacos and burritos to the homeless outside Fresno's Poverello House Friday night.

Two local taco trucks form the Taco Truck Throwdown, El Jaliciense and El Premio Mayor, rolled up, opened their kitchens and served free tacos and burritos to the homeless outside Fresno's Poverello House Friday night. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Two local taco trucks form the Taco Truck Throwdown, El Jaliciense and El Premio Mayor, rolled up, opened their kitchens and served free tacos and burritos to the homeless outside Fresno's Poverello House Friday night. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Local

Taco Truck Throwdown brings free food to homeless

Fresno Bee Staff

December 22, 2017 07:34 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 35 MINUTES AGO

The folks behind Taco Truck Throwdown at Chukchansi Park were outside Poverello House on Friday evening serving free food to the homeless.

“No matter where you live, what condition you’re in, you should enjoy some tacos,” said TTT organizer Mike Osegueda, who coordinated with the El Premio Mayor and Taqueria Jaliscience trucks to run the Tacos for the Homeless event.

The line formed an hour early for a dinner plate – tacos or burritos, soda or Gatorade. Poverello House CEO Cruz Avila estimated up to 400 people would be fed by the end of the event, in its second year after going to Eaton Plaza last year.

    Richard Burrell started the program after seeing children living in substandard housing and around bad influences. On Tuesday, a special Christmas celebration was held for the kids at Tree Of Life in Fresno.

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

