Taco Truck Throwdown brings free food to homeless

The folks behind Taco Truck Throwdown at Chukchansi Park were outside Poverello House on Friday evening serving free food to the homeless.
“No matter where you live, what condition you’re in, you should enjoy some tacos,” said TTT organizer Mike Osegueda, who coordinated with the El Premio Mayor and Taqueria Jaliscience trucks to run the Tacos for the Homeless event.
The line formed an hour early for a dinner plate – tacos or burritos, soda or Gatorade. Poverello House CEO Cruz Avila estimated up to 400 people would be fed by the end of the event, in its second year after going to Eaton Plaza last year.
