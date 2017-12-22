Taco Truck Throwdown brings free food to homeless

More Videos 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County Pause 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:50 Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 2:05 Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan 0:53 Watch the set up for the 2016 Fresno's Hmong International New Year festival 2:14 Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile' 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:25 Save Mart service clerk entertains shoppers with his violin during the holidays Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pair of trucks from Taco Truck Throwdown serve free tacos, burritos to Fresno homeless Two local taco trucks form the Taco Truck Throwdown, El Jaliciense and El Premio Mayor, rolled up, opened their kitchens and served free tacos and burritos to the homeless outside Fresno's Poverello House Friday night. Two local taco trucks form the Taco Truck Throwdown, El Jaliciense and El Premio Mayor, rolled up, opened their kitchens and served free tacos and burritos to the homeless outside Fresno's Poverello House Friday night. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Two local taco trucks form the Taco Truck Throwdown, El Jaliciense and El Premio Mayor, rolled up, opened their kitchens and served free tacos and burritos to the homeless outside Fresno's Poverello House Friday night. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee