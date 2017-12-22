This new assisted living community has room for low- to moderate-income seniors

More Videos 1:50 Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life Pause 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 2:05 Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan 2:14 Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile' 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on I-5 1:00 Blinded temporarily by staring at your phone? There's a name for that Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis Magnolia Crossing, an assisted-living center by Innovative Development and Living Solutions of California, is scheduled to open January of 2018 in Clovis. The community can house up to 60 seniors in a homelike setting that encourages interaction among residents and staff. Magnolia Crossing, an assisted-living center by Innovative Development and Living Solutions of California, is scheduled to open January of 2018 in Clovis. The community can house up to 60 seniors in a homelike setting that encourages interaction among residents and staff. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

