This new assisted living community has room for low- to moderate-income seniors

Magnolia Crossing is a hybrid among assisted living centers for seniors.
It’s not a luxury, resort-like community with fine dining. And it’s not a boarding house where a handful of people have bedrooms, but may share a bathroom, in a single-family home.
Residents at Magnolia Crossing in Clovis, which expects to open in January, will have studio bedrooms with private bathrooms that open into common areas like the living room and kitchen. To encourage socialization, there are no long hallways or stairs and elevators, said developers Michael and Marisa Sigala.
The goal is to be in a homelike environment where mom can hang out in the kitchen and help prepare meals if she wants, said Michael Sigala.
Half of the 48 units are available for low- to moderate-income seniors at reduced rates. Typically, assisted-living centers are private-pay only. The Agency on Aging serving Fresno and Madera Counties said it did not know of any other mixed-income assisted-living communities in Fresno.
Prices range from about $1,000 to $4,300 a month depending on income and availability. The lower rate depends on participation in the Medi-Cal Assisted Living Waiver program.
“We saw the struggle if you don’t have a lot of money for assisted living,” Michael Sigala said. “We wanted something that was applicable to all income groups and that offer the highest level of care.”
Michael Sigala and his wife, Marisa, faced their own challenges when making decisions about care for their aging family members in recent years. They said they were looking for something different from the standard board-and-care home and a way for low-income seniors to be able to afford a quality place to live.
The couple, who have housing backgrounds, created Innovative Development and Living Solutions of California, a nonprofit community development corporation, to find housing solutions for the needy. Michael Sigala, who serves as the nonprofit’s board president, was the former housing and community development director for the city of Fresno. Marisa Sigala was the former executive of Transamerica Senior Living. She also serves on the nonprofit board.
Magnolia Crossing is their first project. They partnered with several financial and investment companies and the city of Clovis which offered use of a three-acre parcel of land it owns on the southwest corner of Sierra Avenue and Highway 168. Construction began a year ago.
The development is made up of three 10,000-square-foot Craftsman-style bungalows with 16 units each. The studio rooms were built around a large kitchen with a long breakfast bar and living areas with a fireplace and television.
“It’s an open floor plan,” said Marisa Sigala. “We have universal caregivers here to take care of residents like they would in home care.”
Prints from local artists decorate the walls. The community has a salon. Each building has an outdoor patio with seating. Two of the homes are separated by an outdoor courtyard with water fountain and barbecue. In the rear of the property is an orchard with fruit trees.
“We want folks to live in there and feel proud that they live in a home,” said Michael Sigala. “This is what we imagine when we say we put mom in a home.”
Magnolia Crossing is the first of several projects the Sigalas hope to do. Future developments could include housing for the disabled.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Magnolia Crossing Holiday Open House
5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28 and 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 30
32 W. Sierra Ave., Clovis
For information, visit magnoliacrossing.org or call 559-825-1735
