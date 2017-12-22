More Videos

    If you've ever wondered whether those runaway truck ramps you see in mountainous areas are used, here's the proof. Watch in this Caltrans video as a fast-moving big rig skids into a runaway truck ramp on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine in Southern California.

Two die as big rig hurtles off Grapevine, crashes on runaway truck ramp

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 22, 2017 08:22 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 08:24 AM

A big rig driver and a passenger died Thursday in a crash on a northbound runaway truck ramp on the Interstate 5 Grapevine south of Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatalities occurred about 3:30 a.m. The 2007 Peterbilt was moving at a high rate of speed when the truck veered onto the escape ramp, traveled through the gravel pit intended to stop such vehicles, and slammed into the side of the mountain, the CHP said.

Cargo in the trailer launched through the cab, ejecting the passenger. Both the driver and the passenger died at the scene.

The CHP said weather was not a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

