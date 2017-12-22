Two die as big rig hurtles off Grapevine, crashes on runaway truck ramp

More Videos 1:50 Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life Pause 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 2:05 Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan 2:14 Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile' 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on I-5 1:00 Blinded temporarily by staring at your phone? There's a name for that Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on I-5 If you've ever wondered whether those runaway truck ramps you see in mountainous areas are used, here's the proof. Watch in this Caltrans video as a fast-moving big rig skids into a runaway truck ramp on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine in Southern California. If you've ever wondered whether those runaway truck ramps you see in mountainous areas are used, here's the proof. Watch in this Caltrans video as a fast-moving big rig skids into a runaway truck ramp on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine in Southern California. Caltrans

If you've ever wondered whether those runaway truck ramps you see in mountainous areas are used, here's the proof. Watch in this Caltrans video as a fast-moving big rig skids into a runaway truck ramp on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine in Southern California. Caltrans