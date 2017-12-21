Got a holiday dress yet? This one can be bought at a Fresno store, but it’ll cost you

Have your holiday attire ready? No. How about a dress sure to grab everyone’s attention at that New Year’s Eve party?
There’s a gold-illusion dress by Jovani for sale at a northeast Fresno store. It's become popular on social media, with almost a hundred likes in the first hour it was posted on Instagram.
But don’t expect this look to come at a discount.
Never miss a local story.
The gold, long-sleeve embellished couture dress by Jovani can be purchased in town at Mia Bella Couture.
This knockout number will cost you $2,200.
As described on the website, the dress is fully beaded in gold over a nude, long-sleeve evening gown, with a high leg slit.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments