Got a holiday dress yet? This one can be bought at a Fresno store, but it'll cost you

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

December 21, 2017 11:39 PM

Have your holiday attire ready? No. How about a dress sure to grab everyone’s attention at that New Year’s Eve party?

There’s a gold-illusion dress by Jovani for sale at a northeast Fresno store. It's become popular on social media, with almost a hundred likes in the first hour it was posted on Instagram.

But don’t expect this look to come at a discount.

The gold, long-sleeve embellished couture dress by Jovani can be purchased in town at Mia Bella Couture.

This knockout number will cost you $2,200.

As described on the website, the dress is fully beaded in gold over a nude, long-sleeve evening gown, with a high leg slit.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

