Gold, guns and presidents: Tour the Wild West ghost town of Grub Gulch

Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan On Road 600, south of Ahwahnee a few miles, in Madera County, is a large sweeping curve in the road- the site of the once rough and tumble gold town of Grub Gulch, which had a lively, but short existence in the late 1800s, born in the era of gold mining. On Road 600, south of Ahwahnee a few miles, in Madera County, is a large sweeping curve in the road- the site of the once rough and tumble gold town of Grub Gulch, which had a lively, but short existence in the late 1800s, born in the era of gold mining. John Walker The Fresno Bee

