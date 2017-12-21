Larry the Music Man lights up neighborhood Save Mart

More Videos 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County Pause 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 1:50 Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 2:05 Old West ghost town of Grub Gulch was no flash in the pan 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 2:14 Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile' 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Save Mart service clerk entertains shoppers with his violin during the holidays Larry Sutherland adds a little good cheer with his holiday violin music as busy shoppers take care of grocery needs at the Save Mart supermarket on Bullard and West avenues in northwest Fresno. Larry Sutherland adds a little good cheer with his holiday violin music as busy shoppers take care of grocery needs at the Save Mart supermarket on Bullard and West avenues in northwest Fresno. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

