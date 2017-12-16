Local

A man dies after his motorcycle hits a fence

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

December 16, 2017 04:12 PM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 11:04 AM

A 45-year-old Fresno man died after his motorcycle slammed into a fence on Friday, the California Highway Patrol said Dec. 16.

The man has been identified as Kenneth Recek, the Fresno County Coroner's Office said.

Sgt. Joseph Bianchi said Recek was driving a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle south on Crane Lane near Ackers Lane in Squaw Valley at around 3:50 p.m. when he collided with a fence.

Sheriff's deputies responded but Recek had already died.

It's not known if alcohol played a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

