Board chooses Palm/Nees avenues as access to San Joaquin River

More Videos 1:09 San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meeting on river access Pause 1:31 See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show 0:43 Fresno Bee carrier and wife killed in alleged DUI crash 1:38 Memorials honor Confederate, Union soldiers in local cemeteries 1:02 Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ 1:08 Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 0:44 Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. 0:48 Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meeting on river access San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meets in Clovis to vote on access to River West Open Space Area on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2017. San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meets in Clovis to vote on access to River West Open Space Area on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2017. John Walker The Fresno Bee

San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meets in Clovis to vote on access to River West Open Space Area on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2017. John Walker The Fresno Bee